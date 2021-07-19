Kevin McCarthy brutally shamed for nominating Republicans who rejected election results to Capitol riot commission
On Monday, Forbes' Andrew Solender reported that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has decided on the five Republican members he wants appointed to the House select committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Among his proposed appointments were Reps. Jim Banks (R-IN), Jim Jordan (R-OH), and Troy Nehls (R-TX) — all of whom voted to overturn the results of the Electoral College just before the attack began.

McCarthy's picks, which are still subject to approval by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), drew immediate outrage and ridicule from commenters on social media, many of whom said they should be treated as instigators for their votes.








