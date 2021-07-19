Kevin McCarthy brutally shamed for nominating Republicans who rejected election results to Capitol riot commission

(Screenshot via Kevin McCarthy/YouTube)
On Monday, Forbes' Andrew Solender reported that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has decided on the five Republican members he wants appointed to the House select committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Among his proposed appointments were Reps. Jim Banks (R-IN), Jim Jordan (R-OH), and Troy Nehls (R-TX) — all of whom voted to overturn the results of the Electoral College just before the attack began.
NEW: McCarthy picks for Jan. 6 select committee, via GOP source: Jim Banks (ranking member) Jim Jordan Rodney Davi… https://t.co/jLPE6qwQ0j— Andrew Solender (@Andrew Solender) 1626732616.0
McCarthy's picks, which are still subject to approval by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), drew immediate outrage and ridicule from commenters on social media, many of whom said they should be treated as instigators for their votes.
@AndrewSolender @Acyn The “Monstars.” https://t.co/MfFF6QRf3w— Diane N Sevenay (@Diane N Sevenay) 1626732733.0
@EacklesLedell @AndrewSolender https://t.co/Oi0zz7mCG1— Kaylan Donahou (@Kaylan Donahou) 1626732707.0
Kevin McCarthy named Jim Jordan to the 1/6 select committee. This is like naming a Sinaloa cartel member to a jury for El Chapo trial.— Janice Hough (@Janice Hough) 1626734248.0
Kevin McCarthy will name five white men to the Jan. 6 select committee, including one known liar and conspiracy pus… https://t.co/GVdyoBZuih— Kyle Griffin (@Kyle Griffin) 1626733804.0
@AndrewSolender @Acyn You mean the criminal coconspirators are going to "investigate", the crime itself❓🤔— Cruz Thomas is vaxxed and relaxed 🇺🇸 🌎 🐶🌄 (@Cruz Thomas is vaxxed and relaxed 🇺🇸 🌎 🐶🌄) 1626733067.0
@AndrewSolender The ranking member being someone who voted to overthrow the election seems to be an odd choice— Noble Prize in Sarcasm (@Noble Prize in Sarcasm) 1626733151.0
Mohamed Atta appointed to 9/11 commission. https://t.co/FHPs4LaKCP— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@Rex Chapman🏇🏼) 1626733790.0
@mkraju @SpiroAgnewGhost Gym Jordan on there just for theater and to throw everything into chaos. Nothing more. Nothing less.— ᑭᗩᑌᒪ ᕼ.🐝 (@ᑭᗩᑌᒪ ᕼ.🐝) 1626733828.0