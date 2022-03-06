SNL destroys Fox News with Ukraine skit set at Trump's Mar-a-Lago

NBC's "Saturday Night Live" poked fun at Donald Trump's love of Vladimir Putin during a "Fox News Ukrainian Invasion Celebration Spectacular.

The skit began by reminding the studio audience of all of the pro-Putin comments made by Fox personalities Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham.

"I kept saying we should be more worried about our own border getting invaded by Mexico, but in my defense, I am racist, so I thought that was true," the Carlson character said.

"But tonight we're going to make it up to you. We're raising money for the real victims of this invasion: the oligarchs. Because we need to think about the babies, their 'sugar babies.' Who will pour vodka in their mouths? So many horny mouths to feed."

The skit also featured former San Francisco first lady Kimberly Guilfoyle and fiancé Donald Trump, Jr. doing a duet with re-written lyrics to "Shallow" by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.

They also made a Lolita quip in reference to Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and had a T-shirt reading "I stormed the Capitol" on the front and "This does not constitute an admission of guilt."

It ended with a love-filled serenade to the Russian strongman.

SNL screwers Trump's love of Putin www.youtube.com





EDITOR’S NOTE: The author of this piece worked for Gavin Newsom’s 2003 mayoral campaign when Guilfoyle was married to the California Democrat. The campaign was successful, Guilfoyle went on to be first lady of San Francisco. The two divorced in 2006; Newsom currently serves as governor of California while Guilfoyle worked for Fox News for over a decade.





