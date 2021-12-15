www.youtube.com

Meteorologists are warning that a storm generated by a record December heat wave is poised to cause hurricane-force winds, dust storms, derechos, power outages, snowsqualls, tornados, snownados, and fires.

"Half of the Lower 48 faces a dangerous weather event Wednesday into the night as an extremely powerful storm system sweeps through the middle of the country unleashing damaging winds and, in some areas, the potential for tornadoes and out-of-control fires," The Washington Post reported. "The conditions are anticipated to be so severe that the National Weather Service is calling it a 'historical weather day.'"

CNN reports the most severe risk threatens nearly two million people in Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin.

"From New Mexico to Michigan, more than 36 million people are under high-wind warnings. The winds, which have already reached 70 to 100-plus mph, are expected to damage structures, topple trees and cause many thousands of power outages while contributing to hazardous ground and air travel. Denver, Omaha and Des Moines could see gusts over 60 mph," The Post reported.

Watch below.

Here's what you need to know about shocking storm about to hit the Midwest












