Meteorologists are warning that a storm generated by a record December heat wave is poised to cause hurricane-force winds, dust storms, derechos, power outages, snowsqualls, tornados, snownados, and fires.
"Half of the Lower 48 faces a dangerous weather event Wednesday into the night as an extremely powerful storm system sweeps through the middle of the country unleashing damaging winds and, in some areas, the potential for tornadoes and out-of-control fires," The Washington Post reported. "The conditions are anticipated to be so severe that the National Weather Service is calling it a 'historical weather day.'"
CNN reports the most severe risk threatens nearly two million people in Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin.
"From New Mexico to Michigan, more than 36 million people are under high-wind warnings. The winds, which have already reached 70 to 100-plus mph, are expected to damage structures, topple trees and cause many thousands of power outages while contributing to hazardous ground and air travel. Denver, Omaha and Des Moines could see gusts over 60 mph," The Post reported.
Here's what you need to know about shocking storm about to hit the Midwest
It will be a potentially dangerous day/evening across the Plains today. @NOAA's #GOES16 is tracking a potent storm pushing away from the Rockies that has already produced a reported wind gust of 107 mph in Lamar, CO. Damaging winds, severe storms and tornadoes are all possible. https://twitter.com/NWSSPC/status/1471176414649016323\u00a0\u2026pic.twitter.com/lCgX5oMo1L— NOAA Satellites - Public Affairs (@NOAA Satellites - Public Affairs) 1639593647
420p: Dangerous line of storms with winds from 60-90 mph and poss tornadoes barging into Lincoln, Neb. Forward speed is incredible 85-95 mph. This is probably a derecho. Storm updates: https://www.washingtonpost.com/weather/2021/12/15/wind-storm-tornado-minnesota-iowa/\u00a0\u2026pic.twitter.com/RC0PEbnhZp— Capital Weather Gang (@Capital Weather Gang) 1639603307
A couple of interesting things to see on the current satellite loop:\n\nFirst, a developing dust storm in SW #Kansas, and the panhandles of #Texas and #Oklahoma.\n\nSecond, increasing cumulus clouds ahead of convective initiation in SE #Nebraska.\n\nhttps://weather.us/satellite/982-w-373-n/satellite-color-superhd-5min/20211215-1905z.html\u00a0\u2026\nMGpic.twitter.com/hvDaBCpwmJ— Weather.us - Weather Forecasts For Professionals (@Weather.us - Weather Forecasts For Professionals) 1639595778
Max estimated wind gusts so far today via Real-Time Mesoscale Analysis (RTMA) shows the areal extent of significant gusts. Some of the highest peaks of the Southern Rockies exceeded 100 mph! The high wind & severe threat heads for the Midwest this evening. #COwx #KSwx #NMwx #TXwxpic.twitter.com/6wvmhU1QVa— NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWS Weather Prediction Center) 1639602792
This afternoon's satellite imagery from the Plains is nothing short of stunning as a powerful storm intensifies over #NEwx.\n\nA vast plume of blowing dust is visible south of the low as thunderstorms intensify farther east.\n\nThere have already been multiple reports of >80mph gustspic.twitter.com/WXOBHqEZnQ— Jack Sillin (@Jack Sillin) 1639600322
Over 36 million people are under High Wind Warnings stretching from the Oregon coast to the Great Lakes. Hazardous travel conditions & power outages are likely, especially in the Heartland. An Extremely Critical Fire Weather risk is also forecast in parts of the Central Plains.pic.twitter.com/BwzquudYFX— NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWS Weather Prediction Center) 1639580733
It is absolutely going nuts around Colorado Springs with 90-100 mph gusts becoming commonplacepic.twitter.com/F6w5MRhKwU— Greg Postel (@Greg Postel) 1639593909
This is really serious stuffhttps://twitter.com/NWSPueblo/status/1471186580651970561\u00a0\u2026— Mike Bettes (@Mike Bettes) 1639594414
The northern half of the tornado risk area by @NWSSPC is still entirely snow covered (picture from today) going into tomorrow\u2019s severe weather threat. Wow! #MNwxpic.twitter.com/7SmRg3N1Ul— Sota Storm Chasers (@Sota Storm Chasers) 1639519013
#Snowsquall warning near Air Force Academy in Colorado. The pics are pretty amazing but dangerous to get caught in while driving. \n\nHAZARD...Whiteout conditions. Zero visibility in heavy snow and blowing snow. Wind gusts greater than 55 mph.pic.twitter.com/lCmYG76Uxe— Bill Karins (@Bill Karins) 1639582885
308p: Violent line of storms with 70 mph winds and two tornado warnings racing through eastern Kansas and Nebraska at breakneck speed\u2014 85 mph!pic.twitter.com/IMoNB0J4PU— Capital Weather Gang (@Capital Weather Gang) 1639599001
As a powerful storm is currently sweeping through the Plains, the #GOES16 watched it sweep up dust as winds gusted ~80-100 mph in some places. \n\nThis type of imagery highlights dust as bright yellow so it's easier to see. Learn more about it: https://rammb.cira.colostate.edu/training/visit/quick_guides/QuickGuide_DEBRA-Dust_20210217.pdf\u00a0\u2026pic.twitter.com/W4g7Hp6hfJ— NOAA Satellites (@NOAA Satellites) 1639600236
The severe thunderstorms in Kansas are moving at NE at 80 mph! At that speed they could be in Canada by midnight!!!pic.twitter.com/j21iDpjaoH— Bill Karins (@Bill Karins) 1639595855