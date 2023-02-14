Food fight breaks out as Wendy's mocks other brands on Twitter
Photo: Shutterstock

A debate broke out on Twitter among fast-food Twitter accounts when Wendy's tweeted what should have been an innocuous question: "Where's the beef?" It goes back to a 1984 commercial that debated McDonald's and Burger King over their big-name burgers like Whopper and Big Mac, that Wendy's claims had little actual beef.

"Where's the beef?" a little old lady says as another turns over the bun of the burger.

It's leading to additional shade at McDonald's and users asking when Americans will ever be able to find the "beef."


Busch Beer tried to get in on the fun, but they ultimately were slapped down by Wendy too.


Nearly 40 years later, the attack is still fresh in the mind of people like the wrestler The Iron Sheik.

The battle of Twitter food has been going on for years, with many different brands joining in the fun and chatting with each other. Or brands find ways to inster themselves into the global news and discussions like the royal baby in 2013.



The battles have been going on for years and it's likely to continue for decades more.

