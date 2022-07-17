‘Direct hit’: ‘Space Weather Woman’ predicts massive solar storm to strike Earth
Icelandic spiral northern lights in autumn time / Shutterstock.

One of the world's leading space science experts predicted a "direct hit" from a solar storm.

Dr. Tamitha Skov, known as the "Space Weather Woman," is a research scientist at the federally funded Aerospace Corporation and is an award-winning science educator on social media.

On Saturday, she posted a NASA prediction model video.

"Direct Hit!" she predicted. "A snake-like filament launched as a big solar storm while in the Earth-strike zone."

"NASA predicts impact early July 19. Strong Aurora shows possible with this one, deep into mid-latitudes," she explained.

She said there could be disruption to GPS and amateur radio.

Less than an hour later she posted a five-second video of the sun.

"The long snake-like filament cartwheeled its way off the Sun in a stunning ballet," she wrote.

"The magnetic orientation of this Earth-directed solar storm is going to be tough to predict. G2-level (possibly G3) conditions may occur if the magnetic field of this storm is oriented southward!" she explained.


