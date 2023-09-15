'Soldiers of Christ' starved and beat woman before she died: police

Six people in Georgia -- an adult and a juvenile -- have been charged in the death of a woman who was beaten and starved and found dead in the trunk of a car, NBC News reported.
According to police, the suspects are members of a religious group called "Soldiers for Christ" and the victim was a woman from South Korea who had traveled to the U.S. to join the group.
While the woman's cause of death has not yet been a revealed, a medical examiner said she looked to be malnourished.
POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?
Police also indicated that the woman had endured "weeks" of beatings prior to her death.
Eric Hyun, 26, of Suwanee, Georgia, and Gawom Lee, 26, Joonho Lee, 26, Juoonhyum Lee, 22, and Hyunji Lee, 25, all from Lawrenceville, Georgia, were charged with felony murder, false imprisonment, tampering with evidence and concealing the death of another. Also charged was a 15-year-old who remains unidentified.