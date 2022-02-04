Florida man in ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ mask evades police after armed bank robbery: report
Screengrab.

Authorities in Florida believe it was a man in a "Sonic the Hedgehog" mask — not an actual supersonic Erinaceidae — that attempted to rob a credit union.

The DeLand Police Department reports officers were dispatched to Florida Credit Union after a report of an armed robbery in progress.

"When officers arrived on-scene, contact was made with witnesses who stated that a subject (believed to be a male by their tone of voice) wearing a 'Sonic the Hedgehog mask' entered the bank displaying a hammer and demanding money from the teller," police report. "While demanding cash from the teller, the suspect then struck the teller’s window with the hammer as he continued with his demands. After being confronted by a bank employee, the suspect fled the location on foot traveling towards the west side of the building and then north on Woodland Blvd."

After fleeing on foot, the black hoodie-clad suspect successfully evaded a police helicopter.

"DeLand PD, Volusia Sheriff's Office, and Air One participated in a search for the subject with negative results," police acknowledged.

Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying the suspect.


