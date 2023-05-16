Murder charge for 12-year-old boy accused of gunning down Sonic restaurant worker: report
Crime scene (Shuttershock)

A 12-year-old boy has been hit with a murder charge after a Sonic restaurant employee was shot and killed during an altercation with a customer in Keene, Texas, NBC 5 reported.

On Saturday night, Angel Gomez, 20, went to a Sonic Drive-In with several passengers. When 32-year-old Matthew Davis confronted him for urinating in the parking lot, the two started to fight.

That's when a 12-year-old boy who was in Gomez’s car pulled out an assault rifle and fired six rounds at Davis, police told NBC 5.

Gomez and the 12-year-old, whose name is not being released due to his age, fled the scene but were arrested later. Both are now charged with murder.

