Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis fumes over ‘politically motivated’ probe that led to her censure

An attorney who represented former President Donald Trump claimed that a probe that led to her censure earlier this week was “politically motivated.”
Jenna Ellis, Trump’s senior legal advisor in 2020, was censured over spreading false claims in support of the former president’s efforts to overturn the results of the presidential election.
Ellis as part of an agreement admitted to making “misrepresentations,” Colorado Newsline reports.
“To every news outlet that has reached out, will reach out, or pretended to reach out to me or my lawyers: You may use the following statements:” Ellis tweeted Thursday morning.
“This was politically motivated from the start from Democrats and Never Trumpers,” Ellis’ statement said.
“They ultimately failed to destroy me and failed in their attempt to deprive me of my bar license. I’m glad to have this behind me and remain in good standing in the State of Colorado.”
Michael Melito, an attorney who represented Ellis said: “My client remains a practicing attorney in good standing in the State of Colorado. In a very heated political climate, we secured that correct outcome.”
Presiding Disciplinary Judge Bryon M. Large said that Ellis “through her conduct, undermined the American public’s confidence in the presidential election, violating her duty of candor to the public,” the Colorado Online report said.
The Colorado Supreme Office of Attorney Regulation Counsel said in a statement that it is no longer pursuing any other charges against Ellis.
“The public censure in this matter reinforces that even if engaged in political speech, there is a line attorneys cannot cross, particularly when they are speaking in a representative capacity,” the agency said in a statement.
Ellis’ claims of election fraud during an appearance on Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo was among the factual misrepresentations cited, according to the report.
“We have affidavits from witnesses, we have voter intimidation, we have the ballots that were manipulated, we have all kinds of statistics that show that this was a coordinated effort in all of these states to transfer votes either from Trump to Biden, to manipulate the ballots, to count them in secret,” Ellis falsely claimed on the show.