'Sounded like a bomb': Florida resident charged with tossing explosive during Jan. 6 insurrection

A long list of Donald Trump supporters have faced federal criminal charges in connection with the January 6, 2021 assault on the U.S. Capitol Building, some more serious than others. Trump himself has not been charged with anything January 6-related, although the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and special counsel Jack Smith are investigating his post-2020 election activities.

One of the Trump supporters who allegedly committed acts of violence during the Capitol riot is Homosassa, Florida resident Daniel Ball. According to CNN reporters Andrea Cambron and Holmes Lybrand, Ball is "facing multiple charges in connection with his involvement in the Capitol attack after being arrested last week by the Citrus County Sheriff's Office for allegedly assaulting seven people, including two law enforcement officers, in unrelated charges in Florida."

"Ball was identified by his probation officer after officers showed several photos and videos of him throwing an explosive device at the lower west terrace tunnel, where officers were defending the Capitol," the CNN journalists report. "Footage from the violent scene at the tunnel — where former Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone was dragged into the crowd, who beat and tased him — shows Ball appear to hunch over, light a fuse and throw the explosive device, which 'exploded multiple times' on the officers in the tunnel, according to court documents."

Cambron and Holmes Lybrand add, "Police officers at the Capitol said it sounded like a bomb or grenade going off, with some experiencing hearing impairment lasting months, according to court documents. Some officers said they 'thought they were going to die' and described the explosion as 'the most memorable event of the day.'"