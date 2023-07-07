Sources: NATO allies to up defence spending to at least 2% of GDP
The logo of NATO's JSEC command stands in front of flags. Stefan Puchner/dpa

NATO allies have agreed to raise their annual defence spending to at least 2% of gross domestic product (GDP), NATO sources told dpa on Friday. Previously, the policy of NATO members was to gradually increase defence investments to 2% of their GDP by 2024, with many countries still falling short. Now, the self-imposed pledge of 2% is to become the lowest amount expected from alliance members to boost rearmament in the wake of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The move is a significant shift in attitudes towards defence spending among the alliance after years of disagreement over low inv...