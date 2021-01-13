South Carolina Republican catches members by surprise by voting to impeach Trump after saying he wouldn't

<p>The Kennedy Center -- Washington's performing arts complex that serves as a living monument to slain president John F. Kennedy -- was forced to twice postpone its night of red-carpet glitz traditionally held in December due to the coronavirus.</p><p>Instead of a single gala, a series of small in-person events with socially distant audiences and virtual tributes is now slated for May 17-22. The honorees will receive their medals during that week.</p><p>"This past year has taught us many things including the need to be flexible and adaptable," Kennedy Center president Deborah Rutter said in a statement.</p><p>"The unusual circumstances inspired and opened up new ways for us to present a deeper experience, and hopefully understanding, of the art and lifetime work of our Honorees. 2020 has also shined a bright light on the impact of how art and culture speaks to our collective human experience."</p><p>A rare night of glamour in the US capital, the Kennedy Center Honors are normally a major fundraiser for the arts institution.</p><p>The center has said it expects to lose an estimated $45.7 million in earned income during the 2020-2021 season, after it had to cancel much of its programming. </p><h1>Art's 'responsibility'</h1><p>In a statement, Baez extended her "deepest thanks," calling it her "life's joy to make art."</p><p>The prominent peace activist also acknowledged the career of the late congressman John Lewis, saying "it's also been my life's joy to make...'good trouble,' using the civil rights activist's motto.</p><p>For Midori, "artists have a singular responsibility, through our work and deeds, to echo and mirror our society and serve its needs."</p><p>"As a new chapter of life is about to begin for all of us, I especially feel the current moment's necessities and opportunities to explore a spring of new and preserved energies and discoveries, to play my part in seeking various avenues and forms of creativity and recovery," she said.</p><p>The 2021 awards show will be the first under Joe Biden, the Democrat set to take over the White House next week.</p><p>It will mark a new era following four years of Donald Trump -- a man despised by many cultural and entertainment figures -- who never attended the honors, normally held in the presence of the president.</p><p>During his first year in office, several of the honored artists threatened to boycott the event if the Republican went.</p><p>Barack Obama, under whom Biden served as vice president, particularly enjoyed the annual event, calling participating in the gala "one of the perks of the job."</p><p>"The arts have always been part of life at the White House because the arts are always central to American life," he said during his last honors weekend in 2016.</p>
