South Carolina teacher's aide broke child's finger by slamming it in door: complaint

An elementary school teacher's aide in South Carolina allegedly put a student in the hospital — and the child's mother is demanding the school take immediate action, reported Fox Carolina on Tuesday.

"A mother is demanding school leaders take action after she says a teacher’s aide slammed the classroom door on her son’s finger so hard, he had to be taken to the hospital," reported Ashley Jones. "The incident unfolded at Killian Elementary School. The mother who does not wish to be identified says her six-year-old son’s finger is now broken, and his arm is in a cast. The mother says her son was in his special needs class when the incident happened."

According to the report, the child had asked the teacher to place him in time out because he was overwhelmed, immediately prior to the assault.

“He was standing in the doorway," the child's mother recounted to Fox Carolina. "The teacher’s aide went to the door, closed the door and noticed something was stuck in the door, and still slammed it close. He said he did yell the first time, he ignored it and proceeded to close the door completely, which that’s what broke his finger.”

The child's mother is filing a restraining order, and demanding the teacher's aide be removed from the classroom immediately. The school has reportedly not responded to her pleas.

“He’s in a cast right now," she said. "He’s restricted now, he’s already restricted because he has a rare condition. He has a trachea and a g-tube and now this. It’s just so much that he’s had to endure in his short life span.”

This comes after a report last month of a teacher in Volusia County, Florida pinning down a nonverbal autistic student and slapping him in the face.