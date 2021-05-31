New England man on shooting spree had a grievance against people in all six locations: report

Authorities in Connecticut report a man is in custody after a shooting spree.

"A man is accused of shooting at buildings and homes in Southington, then leading police on a pursuit into Portland. Police identified the suspect as Douglas Floyd Gollnick, 74, of Plantsville. He remained in the hospital as of Monday morning," WFSB-TV reports.

Southington police said the man had a grievance against people at all six locations.

"According to Southington police Lt. Keith Egan, officers received a report around 6:45 p.m. Sunday from the homeowner of 2344 Meriden-Waterbury Rd. in Southington who said that 16 shots had been fired at their residence," WFSB-TV reports. "About a half hour later, a resident at 376 North Star Dr. called police to say that four or five shots had been fired at that person's home as well."

There was another call at 7:40 and another shortly before 9:00.

"When officers arrived on Meriden Avenue scene, they said they observed a suspect that matched the description of the person involved in a shooting that happened earlier in Bristol standing outside of a black Chevy Silverado that was parked in the back of the building," WFSB-TV rexplained. "The man, described as a white male wearing a yellow t-shirt and blue jeans, had the passenger side door open and was carrying a long rifle in his hands. While officers began to establish a perimeter around the building, they heard several shots being fired from the man's location."

The suspect took off in the truck and police initiated chase.

Police deployed spike strips and eventually forced the suspect's video off the road.

Police recovered a .22 caliber long rifle and a pistol.

"As of Monday morning, Gollnick was expected to be charged with criminal attempt at first-degree assault, unlawful discharge, reckless endangerment, criminal use of a firearm, first-degree criminal mischief, interfering with an officer and engaging in a pursuit for two of the incidents," WFSB-TV reported. "As police continue to investigate the other incidents, they said to expect more charges."