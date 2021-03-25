Southwest pilot’s profane rant against Bay Area liberals caught on tape

Southwest Airlines on Thursday confirmed to the San Francisco Chronicle that one of their pilots was responsible for a hot mic incident attacking the Bay Area.

The incident was broadcast across air traffic control at the Mineta International Airport in San Jose. It was reported by the travel site One Mile at a Time.

"F*ck this place, g*ddamn liberal f*cks," a male voice is heard saying.

"F*cking weirdos, probably driving around in f*cking Hyundais, f*cking roads and sh*t that go slow as f*ck," he said. "You don't have balls unless you're f*cking rolling coal man, g*ddamnit."

Southwest issued a statement on the scandal.

"Our corporate Culture is built on a tenet of treating others with concern and dignity and the comments are inconsistent with the professional behavior and overall respect that we require from our Employees," a spokesperson said issued to the San Francisco Chronicle. "This situation was an isolated incident involving a single Employee and not representative of the nearly 60,000 hardworking, respectful People of Southwest Airlines."

Listen:



