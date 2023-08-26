SpaceX launches 4 astronauts from 4 nations to International Space Station

As part of a broader discussion on the legal bills being rung up by associates of Donald Trump who are now facing racketeering charges in Georgia for attempting to assist him in stealing the 2020 presidential election, MSNBC legal analyst Lisa Rubin noted that "cash-poor" Trump is turning his back on them.



Speaking with MSNBC host Ali Velshi, Rubin pointed out that the former president's four indictments are taking their toll on his campaign as funds are transferred to a PAC that is paying his voluminous legal bills that are growing faster than he can raise cash.



Focusing on former New York City mayor and Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani's particular legal and financial dilemma that is forcing him to put his New York City apartment on the market as well as causing him to struggle to find lawyers willing to represent him, the attorney stated Giuliani is being put between a rock and a hard place.



"If he [Trump] wasn't cash poor, he would offer to give folks like Rudy Giuliani some legal representation and funding from his campaign committees, like Save America or even try to arrange, you, know wink wink, nod nod, because MAGA Inc. is a super PAC that is not supposed to be coordinating with Trump from MAGA Inc."

"But he can't even do that because those campaign committees are bleeding cash more quickly than they can take in from the sale of mugshot t-shirts and the like," she added. "So Rudy Giuliani could be the Michael Cohen of this. He doesn't want to be, but he may face no other choice, unless he sells that $6.5 million dollar apartment in Manhattan, real quick."



Watch below or at the link.