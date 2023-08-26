SpaceX launches 4 astronauts from 4 nations to International Space Station

SpaceX's Falcon 9 spacecraft, with the Dragon reusable capsule [AFP]
ORLANDO, Fla. — SpaceX waited a day later than planned but sent up the next quartet of astronauts headed to the International Space Station during an overnight launch from Kennedy Space Center early Saturday.
A Falcon 9 rocket topped with the Crew Dragon Endurance on the Crew-7 mission lit up the Space Coast sky at 3:27 a.m., blasting off from KSC’s Launch Pad 39-A. An attempt on Friday was scrubbed before the crew made it to the launch pad to ensure safe margins for concerns related to the life support system, according to a statement from NASA.