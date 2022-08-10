SpaceX performs hot fire tests on Starship and super heavy, this time without a fireball
SpaceX performed a static fire of a single Raptor engine on the Super Heavey Booster 7 on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022 at its Starbase site in Boca Chica, Texas. - SpaceX/SpaceX/TNS

An orbital launch of SpaceX’s new massive rocket is getting closer to reality with the company firing up its new engines for launch pad hot fires of both a super heavy booster and Starship prototype. The company performed the two separate hot fires at its Boca Chica, Texas site Starbase on Monday posting images and video to its social media of the dialed-back tests. In mid-July, the Super Heavy Booster 7, spinning up all 33 of its Raptor engines, suffered damage after a fireball exploded during a test, which required repairs. This time, the company chose to light up just a single Raptor engine...

Science