Spain's conservative PP party lead narrows one month ahead of national election -poll

MADRID (Reuters) - The lead of Spain's conservative People's Party over the left-wing ruling coalition has narrowed one month ahead of a national election on July 23, a poll by El Mundo newspaper said on Monday. The survey, carried out between June 16 and 23, showed the PP would get 140 seats in the 350-member lower house, down from 141 a week earlier. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's Spanish Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE) would get 102 seats and Sumar, the far-left grouping replacing Podemos, would get 35 seats up from 30 a week earlier, pollster Sigma-Dos said. The poll, commissioned by El Mu...