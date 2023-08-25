Spanish soccer federation head refuses to quit over World Cup kiss scandal

(Reuters) - Spanish football federation (RFEF) President Luis Rubiales refused to resign on Friday over his kiss on the lips of soccer player Jenni Hermoso following Spain's World Cup victory. Following are quotes and reactions: RFEF PRESIDENT LUIS RUBIALES "Is a consensual peck going to take me out of here? I won't resign. I will fight until the end," he said at an RFEF emergency assembly. SPAIN'S ACTING LABOUR MINISTER YOLANDA DIAZ "What we have seen today in the Federation Assembly is unacceptable. The Government must act and take urgent measures: Impunity for macho actions is over. Rubiale...