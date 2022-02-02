During a segment on Fox News this Wednesday, things got heated during an interview with assistant professor at Johns Hopkins School of Education and former reality TV star Wendy Osefo, where she was discussing the Biden administration's political troubles going into the midterms.

According to Osefo, Biden's political future is hinged to his promise that he'll appoint a Black woman to the Supreme Court, adding that being Black and being "qualified" are two things that are not "mutually exclusive."

As Osefo was making her point, Fox News host Harris Faulkner interjected to challenge her on where she got that notion.

"I don't know where you're getting that from, but look at who you're talking to," Faulkner said, pointing to herself as a Black woman.

"I've heard that on this network," Osefo shot back.

Two talked over each other for a few seconds before Faulkner posited, "What about a Native American woman?" and then suggested that Biden made his Supreme Court promise so he could appease "that quadrant of voting."

Watch the full exchange below: