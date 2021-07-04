Matt Gaetz will vote for Trump to be Speaker of the House if Republicans win back Congress in 2022

Matt Gaetz via Facebook.
Donald Trump has never served in Congress or even as a state legislator, but Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) thinks the former reality TV show should be the Speaker of the House of Representatives if Republicans win back control during the 2022 midterm elections.
Gaetz made his remarks as one of the opening acts at Trump's campaign-style rally in Sarasota, Florida.
"After the next election cycle when we take back the House of Representatives, when we send [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi back to the filth of San Francisco, my commitment to you is that my vote for Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives will go to Donald J. Trump," Gaetz vowed.
Matt Gaetz states that when the Republicans take back the House of Representatives, he commits to vote for Trump as… https://t.co/hlaZio0ixq— PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@PatriotTakes 🇺🇸) 1625347409.0