Far-right Republicans in marathon meeting to discuss vote for Speaker: report
House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy. (john smith williams / Shutterstock.com)

The Republican caucus in the House of Representatives is not united behind GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy of California becoming speaker if the GOP wins control after the outcome of the midterms is concluded.

CNN's Manu Raju reported, "a hard right faction of the House Republican Conference has been meeting all day behind closed doors and part of their discussion has been exactly how to deal with the speaker vote that is coming up."

The initial vote is scheduled for next week, but members of the House Freedom Caucus are seeking to delay the nomination vote, CNN's Melanie Zanona reported. Then there will be the final vote to determine the speaker in January.

CNN aired a new clip of Freedom Caucus Chairman Scott Perry (R-PA) refusing to commit to backing McCarthy.

"We're supporting any leadership team, or any members that wish to be a part of leadership, that are interested in more fairness for members and a more member-driven conference, as opposed to a leadership-driven, top-down, strategy," said Freedom Caucus Chairman Scott Perry (R-PA).

"That's what we're supporting -- that's what we're looking for," Perry said. "So we're not excluding anybody, we're saying anybody that's interested in doing that, we're interested in having a conversation with them. Everybody."

