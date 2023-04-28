Special counsel subpoenaed firm Trump campaign hired to investigate 'crazy claims'
Donald Trump holds a press conference at Trump Turnberry. (Shutterstock.com)

The U.S. Dept. of Justice’s Special Counsel Jack Smith issued a subpoena to the second company the Trump campaign hired to investigate claims of voter fraud.

“There was no fraud,” Ken Block, the founder of Simpatico Software Systems told ABC News in a report published Friday.

“There were just crazy claims of fraud coming in from the most unlikely places, and some from very likely places that I was asked to evaluate carefully and was able to document and prove that every one of them was false,” Block said.

“There was no fraud. And you know, and I’m respecting and protecting the grand jury process because I believe that’s the right thing to do,” he also told ABC.

Special Counsel Jack Smith is investigating Donald Trump’s actions surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, his actions surrounding the January 6, 2021 insurrection, as well as his efforts to retain and refuse to return hundreds of documents with classified and top secret markings.

“No substantive voter fraud was uncovered in my investigations looking for it, nor was I able to confirm any of the outside claims of voter fraud that I was asked to look at,” Block, who says he met with federal prosecutors, told The Washington Post. “Every fraud claim I was asked to investigate was false.”

The Post also reports that prosecutors “have interviewed multiple employees from the Berkeley Research Group in recent weeks, another Trump-paid firm that produced a 29-page report ultimately undermining many of Trump’s fraud claims, according to three people familiar with the matter. Berkeley’s study contradicted claims made by Trump and his advisers that there were extensive numbers of dead voters and cases of fraud in states such as Georgia and Nevada.”