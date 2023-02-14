Californian 'refugees' told to stay out of Utah by state's governor
Utah Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox (Source: Twitter)

The Governor of Utah has a message for Californians seeking to migrate into his state: you're not welcome.

Gov. Spencer Cox (R-Utah) said he fears the flow of people out of California – a trend that's been seen since the early 1990s, with people moving mainly into Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Arizona and Nevada – could hit Utah hard.

And it's an influx Cox wants to nip in the bud.

In an interview with C-SPAN during the recent National Governors Association conference, Cox told residents of the Golden State, "The last census confirmed that Utah was the fastest-growing state over the past 10 years.

"Our biggest problems are more growth-related. We would love for people to stay in California instead of coming as refugees to Utah."

