It's not about the soul of the Republican Party — it's about the spine: MSNBC host

Republican Gov. Larry Hogan (MD) discussed the GOP being taken over by those who will continue to perpetuate the "big lie" that former President Donald Trump won the 2020 election.

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) is expected to be shoved out of her leadership position in the House GOP this week because she refuses to agree to spread the lie the Trump and Republican Party are behind. It prompted Hogan to tell "Meet the Press" that such a litmus test is antithetical to the belief in GOP's freedoms.

"It bothers me you have to swear fealty to the dear leader or you get kicked out of the party," he said. "It's sort of a circular firing squad where we're just attacking members of our own party instead of focusing on solving problems."

Hogan then spoke to CNN's Jake Tapper, where he explained, "We're going to have a real battle for the soul of the Republican Party."

The same thing was said by Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), who agreed that it isn't "good" for the following future of the GOP and said the soul of the GOP should be the fight.

But when MSNBC host Yasmin Vossoughian brought it up on her show Sunday, she said that by her observation, it isn't about the GOP's soul, but their spine.

She cited Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who said that the GOP must be "unified," but "unified behind what?" she asked. "Unified behind the lie? Is that what Republicans are willing to stand for, that they're going to regain power based off of a lie and a man sitting in Florida, quite frankly, playing golf and staring at a wall not able to tweet out all of his grievances. Also, this polling from NBC News saying are you more of a Trump supporter or supporter of the GOP. You've got 44 percent supporting Trump and 50 percent supporting the GOP. That does not square with what the McCarthy's and the [Ron] Johnsons and the [Lindsey] Grahams are saying right now."

See the full discussion below:







