Spokane Baptist Preacher: ‘I Hope Every Single Homosexual Dies’

Spokane, Washington Baptist preacher Danil Kutsar of the Sure Foundation last week told his congregation that gay people are "reprobates," who "hate their life," and "kill themselves" – far from the actual teachings of Jesus Christ.
Friendly Atheist's Hemant Mehta posted this short clip video from Sunday, February 7:
Mehta says Kutsar doubled down this past Sunday.
"Praise God," Kutsar says. "I'm happy" that "sodomites" commit suicide.
"I hope that every sodomite dies," Kutsar says in this new clip. "I hope that every homosexual dies. I hope that every f***** dies," he adds.
The Sure Foundation's website appears to be inaccessible, but it has a Facebook page that says its "mission is to reach the greater Spokane area with the Gospel of Jesus Christ through door to door soulwinning. To baptize converts and teach them good doctrine."