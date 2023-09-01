‘Spoke his truth’: Teenager Ralph Yarl testifies in hearing of man who shot him in Kansas City
Screenshot of a GoFundMe site started to raise money for Ralph Yarl's medical bills and other expenses. - GoFundMe screenshot/TNS/TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ralph Yarl faced the man accused of shooting him for the first time Thursday, the final witness in a preliminary hearing in a Clay County courtroom to determine if Andrew Lester will stand trial after the teen mistakenly went to the wrong house in a Kansas City Northland neighborhood earlier this year. After evidence was presented and a dozen witnesses had testified, Judge Louis Angles ruled that prosecutors presented sufficient evidence to establish probable cause that Lester had committed a crime in the shooting of Yarl, who was 16 at the time. Angles set Lester’s arraignm...