'Spray and pray': GOP cries foul on nearly everything Biden does as they struggle to take down the popular president
Joe Biden (AFP)

According to Politico, Republican lawmakers are ruffled by nearly every decision President Joe Biden makes — and they're spending a lot of money to make sure the public knows it.

"Over the last three months, Republicans and affiliated groups and committees have spent nearly $2.5 million trying to paint Biden and his priorities in a negative light," Politico reports. "That's more than three times what they've spent on Facebook ads targeting other leading Democrats — from Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and former President Barack Obama — and issues like socialism, fake news, and 'defund the police' combined."

"Americans deserve to know the compounding failures of the Biden administration, which the mainstream media continues to ignore," Republican National Committee spokesperson Emma Vaughn told Politico.

According to the report, Democrats see Republicans' ad rollout as an example of the "spray and pray" strategy which involves trying to "weaken the president before the midterms."

Despite Republicans' efforts, the White House has given them very little energy or attention.

"We are laser focused on putting an end to the virus, on improving the lives of Americans, and on getting our economy back up and running," deputy press secretary Chris Meagher said.

You can read the full report here.