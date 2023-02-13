Students expelled after ‘bold and unhinged’ racist video ignites turmoil at Catholic high school

A group of Catholic high school school girls in Philadelphia have been expelled after they videoed themselves spraying black paint on their faces and making racist remarks. The video had ignited protests against racism.

A Black parent at St. Hubert’s Catholic High School said the video was sent to her daughter as well as other Black students. It's not known if the girls in the video were the ones who sent it.



Philadelphia NAACP President Catherine Hicks said it's "extremely disheartening to have to address this, especially during the observance of Black History Month, that honors the accomplishments and rich history of Black people."

“The video showing the egregious acts of Philadelphia Archdiocese white female students spray painting a young lady’s face black is totally unacceptable,” the statement continued. To say the act was done in jest “is not only appalling but shows us the continued cycle of racism that we are constantly fighting against.”

In the video, the girls laugh as one sprays another with black paint. The one holding the spray can shouts, “You’re a Black girl. Know your roots, it’s February! You’re nothing but a slave.”

“I’m Black and I’m proud," another girls says mockingly.

"There’s nothing as unsettling as discovering your white peers are so bold and unhinged about their racism," wrote Kalyn Womack at The Root. "The people you have to work on projects with, sit next to at Mass or even participate in extracurriculars with could be making these disgusting videos or calling you racial slurs behind your back."

The Archdiocese of Philadelphia released a statement, saying, “Earlier this afternoon, it came to the attention of Saint Hubert School administration that a handful of its students posted images and videos on a social media platform of a racially charged nature. Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of Philadelphia seek to form young men and women of character. We view racism as a mortal sin. There is no place for it in our hearts and minds and there is no tolerance for such behavior at Saint Hubert’s or any Catholic School.”

According to a report from CBS News, the school released a statement this Monday saying the girls involved in the video "are no longer members of the St. Hubert’s community."

Watch the video below or at this link.