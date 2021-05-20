Shocking photo emerges of a blackface re-enactment of George Floyd's murder at a Colorado school

According to 9 News, the St. Vrain Valley School District in Longmont, Colorado is investigating a social media post from three people on the grounds of Mead High School that appears to show a blackface re-enactment of the murder of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis.

"The photo shows one person wearing blackface and on the ground while another kneels on their neck. Another person is seen with their knee on the other person's back," reported Allison Sylte. "A spokesperson for St. Vrain Valley Schools said due to privacy laws, the district could not release information about its investigation. The district did not say if the people in the photo were students, or when the Snapchat image was taken."

"Yesterday, we were made aware of a highly-offensive photo taken on school grounds and posted to social media that did not reflect our school's high standards of respect, character and inclusivity," said Mead High School principal Rachael Ayers. "I know that this behavior does not represent our strong Maverick community, and I want to acknowledge the supportive school culture our students, faculty, and staff have cultivated through a challenging time."

An editor for Yellowscene Magazine alleges that the enactors of the image were in fact students, and reports that an undisclosed individual has sent a letter to the principal urging no punishment, saying at least one of the students "did not threaten anyone, make any racial slurs, or purposely harm anyone we believe no further action or discipline is necessary."

