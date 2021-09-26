Trump says Stacey Abrams might be a better Georgia governor than Republican Brian Kemp

Donald Trump continued his grudge against Gov. Brian Kemp at a campaign rally in Georgia and suggested to his audience that they might be better off voting for a Democrat in the 2022 midterm elections.

Trump was pushing his debunked conspiracy theories about election fraud when he mentioned Abrams, who is widely expected to face off against Kemp in a 2022 gubernatorial rematch. After Kemp won under a cloud of voter suppression in 2018, Abrams founded the voting rights group Fair Fight Action which helped Joe Biden win Georgia while Democrats swept both U.S. Senate seats.

"Of course, having her I think might be better than having your existing governor," Trump said.

"Might, very well, be better," he repeated.

Trump has been angry at Kemp for not overturning the election in Georgia. Trump is reportedly under criminal investigation for the attempt to overturn the vote.

Trump went on to say why his endorsement of Kemp was a "mistake."