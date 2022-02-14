Pink swastika discovered painted on window shade in a secure part of the US embassy in Bulgaria

Questions about antisemitism in the State Department are being raised after a swastika was discovered painted on the window shade of the Bulgarian embassy.

Axios reported Sunday that the embassy in Sofia sent a diplomatic cable describing what was found on Jan. 28, the day after Holocaust Remembrance Day.

"The latest swastika was found in a secure part of the embassy, indicating whoever drew it had access inside an American diplomatic outpost, according to sources with knowledge of the cable," said Axios.

This also isn't the first time a swastika has appeared in the embassy. One was found inside the State Department, carved into an elevator door last July.

"The department takes this matter extremely seriously," said State Department spokesperson Ned Price. "We unequivocally condemn any instances of hate or bias in the workplace, which this appears to be."

"This is a repugnant symbol that stands for everything we as a department are standing against," he continued. "We are committed to doing everything possible to ensure the State Department, including our posts overseas, remain a welcoming, inclusive and bias-free workplace."

