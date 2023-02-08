'Chaos': Lincoln Project ridicules the 'state of the Republican Party'
Kevin McCarthy speaking with supporters of President of the United States Donald Trump at a "Make America Great Again" campaign rally at Phoenix Goodyear Airport in Goodyear, Arizona. (Photo credit: Gage Skidmore)

A video released by the Lincoln Project ahead of the State of the Union Address explores the state of the Republican Party. It used clips of Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) video published Monday ranting about problems without providing any solutions.

It showed clips of Republicans ranting about whether the next China balloon would have a "virus" inside of it and asked whether it took off from Wuhan, the city where the COVID-19 pandemic is thought to have originated.

"Pop! Droplets all over. Look, we're all on ventilators again," ranted Fox's Jesse Waters.

Another clip showed Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) ranting that Americans own just 46 percent of the world's guns. She argued that the number needs to increase.

Another clip of Republican Russell Fry (SC) described the China spy balloon as like the alien spaceship in "Independence Day" that ultimately blows up major cities all over the world. No one was killed with the spy balloon.

The video closed with a clip of Rep. George Santos (R-NY) saying, "rest assured," everything he says from now forward will be above board. "It's largely always been above board."

See the clip from the Lincoln Project below or at the link here:

SmartNews Video