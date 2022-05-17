Stefanik on Buffalo mass shooting: ‘Not the time to politicize this tragedy’

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) on Tuesday spoke about Saturday's racist mass shooting in a predominantly Black neighborhood supermarket in Buffalo, New York, saying that now is "not the time to politicize this tragedy." 13 people were shot, 10 of them – all Black – died in a massacre by a self-avowed white supremacist and antisemite who said he specifically chose the location to target Black people.

Stefanik stands accused of promoting the false and racist conspiracy theory known as the "great replacement theory," which has been promulgated by far-right extremists, white nationalists, and white supremacists, including Fox News propagandist Tucker Carlson more than 400 times.

“I want to take a moment," Congresswoman Stefanik said Tuesday, "my home state [of] New York, our nation is heartbroken and saddened of the horrific loss of life in Buffalo. This was an act of pure evil and the criminal should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. It is not the time to politicize this tragedy."

"We mourn together as a nation," Stefanik said during a Republican House leadership press conference announcing the creation of the "Hispanic Leadership Trust."

Stefanik then went on to promote what she said will be the "most diverse" GOP ever.

President Joe Biden, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, and top New York Democrats including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, are in Buffalo today to mourn with the families who lost loved ones in Saturday's targeted massacre.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said the mass shooting is being investigated "as a hate crime and an act of racially motivated violent extremism."

Video of Stefanik's remarks here.

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.