Trump gives enthusiastic endorsement to Republican accepting Never-Trump cash

President Donald Trump has attacked Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) for the past several months after she said that the 2020 election wasn't fraudulent. Since the, he and his supporters in office have decided she can't be in the GOP leadership. Instead, they've opted to support another Republican with her own anti-Trump background.
Amusingly enough, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) only voted with Trump 77 percent of the time, while Cheney voted with Trump nearly 93 percent of the time.
In move to replace Liz Cheney with Elise Stefanik in House leadership, Rs are rejecting a member near the center of… https://t.co/QmNXGE9VbG— Charles Franklin (@Charles Franklin)1620231940.0
But it was Conservatives Bill Kristol and Charlie Sykes who mocked Stefanik for taking campaign cash from noted anti-Trump Republican donors like Kristol himself.
The Lincoln Project cited co-founder Reed Galen saying that "Stefanik is the latest, but not the last young Republican leader to eschew whatever principles she claimed in favor of Fox News appearances and presidential plaudits."
BREAKING 🚨: Elise Stefanik accepted $$ from noted NeverTrumper. Alert Mar-a-Lago stat. https://t.co/B7J3KLn6kZ— Charlie Sykes (@Charlie Sykes)1620254900.0
In 2020, Lincoln Project Co-Founder @ReedGalen wrote about Elise Stefanik’s deep descent into the MAGA world. His… https://t.co/yL6r3xd0ad— The Lincoln Project (@The Lincoln Project)1620243543.0