Legal experts go wild after Justice Stephen Breyer announces retirement
Supreme Court judge Stephen Breyer (AFP)

It was announced Wednesday that Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer will be stepping down at the end of the term. The move comes as a surprise because he recently penned a book talking about not wanting his seat to be a political one.

The Court has increasingly grown more radical and far-right due to appointees from former President Donald Trump and one justice denied to former President Barack Obama in 2016. Breyer's resignation won't change the makeup of the court, however.

President Joe Biden expects to make the announcement officially on Thursday. During the 2020 campaign, Biden said that he would nominate a Black woman, a demographic that has never been represented on the top court.

Former federal prosecutor Joyce White Vance noted that Republicans like Sen. Mitch McConnell have kept an open vacancy on the Court for a year so they could steal it but then rushed through another one after voting in the 2020 election had already started.

The announcement was met with cheers by many who have been hoping that Breyer would retire and give a Democratic president and Senate the ability to ensure another liberal jurist can remain on the court.

See other comments below:





