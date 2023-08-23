Christian pastor indicted alongside Trump complains his bail amount is 'excessive'

Rev. Stephen Cliffgard Lee, a former police chaplain and current pastor at a Missouri church, was indicted alongside Donald Trump and 17 other co-defendants in the Georgia Jan. 6 RICO case and is accused of “unlawfully conspired and endeavored to conduct and participate in criminal enterprise in Fulton County, Georgia, and elsewhere.”

He was also charged with an additional two counts of “criminal intent to commit influencing witnesses.”

According to the Chicago Tribune, he has reached a bond agreement and plans to surrender to authorities on Friday.

His bond has been set at $75,000.

Lee's attorney, David Shestokas, thinks the bond amount is unreasonable.

“I think that’s an excessive bond. He’s a pastor. These are not folks that do things to get wealthy,” Shestokas said. “There’s no reason to believe he’s a flight risk. I advised them that he is not a wealthy man and wouldn’t be able to make bond.”

Donald Trump's bond was the highest among his co-defendants, being set at $200,000.

