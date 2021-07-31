WATCH: Stephen Colbert labels Trump supporters a 'death cult' for refusing vaccines

"The Late Show" host Stephen Colbert warned that supporters of Donald Trump were acting like a "death cult" by refusing coronavirus vaccines.

Colbert's comments came during an interview with MSNBC's Joy Reid, who was discussing the targets of misinformation online during the last two presidential campaigns and the pandemic.

"The targets have been Republicans, particularly white, evangelical Republicans. African Americans and latinos," she said. "And surprise, surprise, it's the same three groups of people who are being targeted again with anti-vax information from a very small number of people and they seem determined to get that triad to not be vaccinated."

"And when it comes to the people of color, I get it, they don't care about those people. But, again, I go back to evangelical Republicans being the biggest target of this disinformation campaign," she explained. "I don't understand. I mean, the Trump following is in many ways fundamentally a cult. It's a cult in every sense and now it appears to be a sort-of Jim Jones era cult."

"A death cult," Colbert interjected.

"A death cult," Reid agreed.

"That's ultimately where it ends," Colbert said. "If the leader doesn't care whether you live or die, that's a death cult."

Reid said that, "A religion is when your savior dies for you, a cult is when you're being asked to die for your savor. And unfortunately, that's where we're at with the Republican Party."