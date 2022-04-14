Stephen Miller admitted to Trump’s coup attempt — here’s why it matters: MSNBC's Ari Melber

As former Donald Trump senior advisor Stephen Miller testifies before the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol, MSNBC's chief legal correspondent broke down why Miller's public statements following Trump's 2020 presidential campaign defeat matter.

Ari Melber reported that Stephen Miller ended the Trump administration "openly, talking up a plot to steal the election with fraudulent electors."

"This all began and was actually seeping out in little ways into the public days before the insurrection. That's when Stephen Miller began one the first confessions of the tactics that would amount to a thwarted coup," he explained. "So at the time it might have sounded like more puffery and rhetoric from this ship of fools that was going down a legal ocean, but in fact I bring it back up tonight because, well, Stephen Miller is under a lot of pressure tonight and the fact is he was actually admitting specific tactics then — days before January 6th — about their plot to overthrow democracy."



Melber played a clip of Miller discussing a plot for "alternative electors" during a Dec. 14, 2020 appearance on Fox News.

"What Miller admitted there matters. It shows how far he would go for Trump and it was not until many months later we learned how serious that fraudulent electors plot was," Melber noted.



Melber went on to play a second clip of Miller, this time talking to Lou Dobbs on Fox Business, urging tens of millions of ballots being tossed out.

Watch:





