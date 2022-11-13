Stephen Miller melts down over midterm losses: Mitch McConnell's brand 'is not exciting!'

Former White House adviser Stephen Miller lashed out at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) after former President Donald Trump's picks underperformed in the 2022 midterm elections.

During an appearance on Fox News, Miller told host Maria Bartiromo that a fundraising advantage for Democrats was one excuse for Republicans' poor performance.

"We have to note the extraordinarily fateful decision on the part of the Senate Leadership Fund and Mitch McConnell," Miller said, "to take the money that should have been spent in Arizona to get Blake [Masters] up on TV early on and instead give it to Lisa Murkowski for a Republican battle against the Republican-backed nominee in Alaska."

Miller also suggested that Republicans lost because Democrats had better messaging on abortion than Republicans had on the border.

"You're not going to break through to any human being alive!" he exclaimed. "And so you're going to lose these close races because the Republican brand set by Mitch McConnell on down is not exciting, is not persuasive, is not convincing to voters."

Watch the video below from Fox News.