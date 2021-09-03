Stephen Miller 'stunned' other Trump officials with bigoted outburst against Afghan refugees: report
White House senior policy adviser Stephen Miller.

Former Trump White House aide Stephen Miller reportedly left Trump officials "stunned" when he went off on a bigoted tirade against Afghan refugees.

Unnamed former Trump officials tell CNN that Miller was adamantly against accepting any refugees from Afghanistan should the military withdraw from the country.

During a discussion on bringing in Afghans who had worked with the United States military during its decades-long war in the country, Miller reacted incredulously.

"What do you guys want?" he asked rhetorically, according to CNN's sources. "A bunch of Iraqs and 'Stans across the country?"

This is significant, writes CNN, because Miller would subsequently go on to sabotage the refugee application process that would result in thousands of Afghans getting stranded in the country after American withdrawal.

"While Afghans are thoroughly vetted before working alongside US forces, they still go through a meticulous process riddled with checks before obtaining a visa to come to the US, making them among the most vetted immigrants to arrive in the US," notes CNN. "Former officials said they tried to relay that to the Trump administration but found themselves shut out and starved of resources. Staff-level meetings at the White House about refugees became smaller, with critics of Miller's approach kept in the dark."

Read the full report here.

SmartNews