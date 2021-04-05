Stephen Miller called out for torture and child abuse by MSNBC anchor
www.rawstory.com

Former Donald Trump policy advisor Stephen Miller was blasted after an appearance on Fox News.

Miller said, "I find it deeply insulting to describe what we did as inhumane."

The host of 'The Mehdi Hasan Shown' on MSNBC and Peacock reminded how the Trump administration's border policies had been viewed by experts.

"For once, Miller is right. We shouldn't describe what he did as "inhumane" - it was torture (per Physicians for Human Rights) and child abuse (per American Academy of Pediatrics)," Hasan wrote. "According to experts in their field, Stephen Miller and Donald Trump presided over torture and child abuse at the southern border."