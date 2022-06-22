Steve Bannon to address spouses of GOP lawmakers one day after his contempt trial is set to begin: report
Steve Bannon speaking at the 2017 Conservative Political Action Conference. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Steve Bannon and Kellyanne Conway will headline a seminar next month hosted by the Republican Congressional Wives Speakers which is open to all members' spouses, POLITICO reports.

Bannon's appearance at the seminar will take place once day after his trial on contempt of Congress charges begins. The charges are in relation to his refusal to abide by a subpoena from the Jan. 6 committee.

"Dr. Robert Malone, who has come under fire for spreading misinformation about Covid vaccines on conservative platforms, is also on the list, as is Frank Gaffney — who has faced charges of trafficking in Islamophobia dating back to his time as a 2016 campaign adviser to Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas)," POLITICO reports. "The head of the Texas-based nonprofit True the Vote, Catherine Englebrecht, is also on the list of speakers. Her group has raised millions of dollars by parroting claims of widespread voter fraud, according to Reveal, which is part of the nonprofit Center for Investigative Reporting."

Bannon, who investigators suspect could have information on links between the White House and the Trump supporters who invaded the Capitol, was charged with two counts of contempt -- for ignoring subpoenas to appear for a deposition and for failing to supply documents to the committee.

The House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack subpoenaed Bannon, 67, on September 23. He was among the first of dozens of people who have been called to testify on the violent attack that shut down Congress as it convened to certify Joe Biden's election win over Trump two months earlier.

The committee said it has reason to believe Bannon has "information relevant to understand important activities that led to and informed the events at the Capitol."

The committee pointed to his presence at activities focused on blocking Congress's certification session the day before, when he said: "All hell is going to break loose tomorrow."

After Trump claimed executive privilege to block aides from testifying and to prevent the committee from accessing documents from his administration, Bannon said he would not testify until questions over privilege had been resolved.

The House then voted to refer contempt of Congress charges to the Justice Department. Each count carries a penalty of one month to one year in jail.

With additional reporting by AFP

