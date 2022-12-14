Steve Bannon contempt appeal assigned to panel of Obama and Biden judges
A panel of judges appointed by former President Barack Obama and current President Joe Biden has been assigned to hear Steve Bannon's appeal after he was convicted on contempt of Congress charges.

Earlier this year, Bannon was sentenced to four months in prison after he refused to comply with a subpoena from the Jan. 6 Committee.

On Tuesday, Bannon's appeal was assigned to a three-judge panel.

Panel judges Patricia Millett and Cornelia Pillard were appointed by Obama while the current Democratic president appointed Judge Florence Pan.

