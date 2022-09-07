Watch: Steve Bannon snickers about his expected arrest in New York
Real America's Voice/screen grab

Conservative podcaster Steve Bannon let out a laugh on Wednesday when a guest mentioned his pending arrest in New York.

According to The New York Times, Bannon is expected to surrender to authorities on Thursday "to face state charges in an indictment that remains sealed."

During an interview on Bannon's War Room: Pandemic podcast, Kirk took a moment to express support for Donald Trump's former adviser.

"Before we go any further, I meant to say this in the first part and I don't want to go too deep into this but we stand with you, Steve," Kirk said. "It's ridiculous what the state of New York is doing to you. It's awful and it's grotesque."

Bannon let out a laugh as Kirk spoke.

"No, seriously," Kirk advised. "The targeting — and we're going talk about it in our program next hour."

"Thank you, brother," Bannon replied.

Watch the video below from Real America's Voice.

