'He's not going out easy': Bannon caught on tape saying Trump will 'do some crazy s--t' if he loses

The Jan. 6 Committee presented evidence on Thursday indicating that former adviser Steve Bannon knew then-President Donald Trump would take extraordinary actions to stay in office if he lost the 2020 election.

Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) said that just days before the 2020 election, Bannon had spoken from China to a group of his supporters.

"And what Trump's going to do is just declare victory, right?" Bannon said. "He's gonna declare victory. But that doesn't mean he's the winner. He's just going to say he's the winner."

"The Democrats, more of our people vote early that count," he continued. "Theirs vote in the mail. And so, they're going to have a natural disadvantage and Trump's going to take advantage of it. That's our strategy. He's going to declare himself the winner. So, when you wake up Wednesday morning, it's going to be a firestorm."

Bannon revealed that "if Trump is losing by 10:00 or 11:00 at night, it's going to be even crazier" because the president would claim "they stole it."

He predicted that Trump would direct Attorney General Bill Barr "to shut down all ballot places in all 50 states."

"No, he's not going out easy," he added. "If Biden's winning, Trump is going to do some crazy s--t."

