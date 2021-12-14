Steve Bannon melts down because Elon Musk is putting chips in people's brains before the 2022 midterms
Real America's Voice/screen grab

Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon worried on Monday because one of Elon Musk's companies plans to implant chips in people's brains before the 2022 midterms.

Musk recently said that his Neuralink company would likely implant the chip in "people that have severe spinal-cord injuries like tetraplegics, quadriplegics" sometime next year.

On his Monday podcast, Bannon suggested that Musk's chip could have consequences for the 2022 midterm elections.

"For all the stuff he works on, the batteries, Tesla and all that, the Neuralink is by far -- by far -- the most dangerous," Bannon warned. "When you talk about putting chips -- particularly where we know it was one of the big chip companies the other day said for the next 20 years, it looks like we're going to continue on Moore's law. Right?"

"So you can tell what's going to happen here," he continued. "Totally unregulated, nobody's asking these tough questions of exactly what's going to happen when you start putting chips not into monkeys, not into pigs, but when you start putting them into human brains. Where does that go?"

Bannon added: "And he is hurdling towards that. He's already said by next fall, the fall of '22 -- before you vote in the '22 election, he's going to have a chip in a human's brain. And that, ladies and gentlemen, that is hurdling towards the singularity."

Watch the video below from Real America's Voice.

2020 Election SmartNews Media Video