'Biden is not legitimate': Steve Bannon amplifies Trump's call for 'termination' of Constitution

Conservative podcast host Steve Bannon defended former President Donald Trump's call for a "termination" of the U.S. Constitution over his 2020 election loss.

On his Monday podcast, Bannon referenced Trump's remarks on Truth Social.

"A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution," the former president wrote over the weekend.

While the remarks were widely criticized, Bannon argued that Trump was right.

"President Trump put this thing out about the Constitution the other day," the host said. "But the reality is we have a constitutional crisis. We have a constitutional crisis because Joe Biden is not legitimate. I've said this from the very beginning. I said it [on] the day of his inauguration. He's not legitimate. We have the receipts. And now we see it."

Trump 2024 campaign attorney Christina Bobb agreed that Biden was "absolutely not" a legitimate president.

"I think he was put forward to be a stooge, to be controlled by, you know, shadowy figures that didn't want their fingerprints or their names on certain things," Bobb opined.

Watch the video below from Real America's Voice.