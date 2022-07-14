Judge rules Steve Bannon can't dodge Monday trial after last-ditch effort to delay
GETTR/screen grab

Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon will have to go to trial on Monday over contempt of Congress charges, a judge ruled on Thursday.

NBC News reported that Judge Carl Nichols rejected arguments from Bannon's lawyers that a CNN program set to air on Sunday would bias the jury.

Nichols said that he was "hopeful" that some jurors would not be familiar with the case.

"We're still going to be at trial on Monday," the judge added.

Bannon is facing two contempt of Congress charges after he refused to cooperate with the House Select Committee on Jan. 6.

It's not the first time an attempt by Bannon's attorneys to delay or dismiss the case has been rejected by a judge.

