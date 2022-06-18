Steve Bannon tries to ban mention of Jan. 6 at his trial: report
Gage Skidmore.

Trump strategist Steve Bannon doesn't want any discussion of Jan. 6 at his trial for ignoring a subpoena from the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"Bannon’s defense team says the details of the attack – including testimony, photos, audio and video that could be used as evidence or in arguments – should not become part of the trial because his case is only about compliance with a subpoena, and description of the attack could unfairly sway the jury against him," CNN reported Friday.

Bannon has pleaded not guilty to the criminal contempt of Congress charge.

“Evidence about events that took place eight months earlier (than his subpoena) – namely the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol – have no bearing on whether Mr. Bannon willfully made default in response to the September 23, 2021, subpoena. Thus, any evidence or argument regarding those events should be precluded,” argued three Bannon lawyers in a three-page motion filed on Friday.

READ: Failing to prosecute Donald Trump is rooted in the fear of Republican retaliation

“Even were one to assume that any evidence about January 6, 2021, was relevant – and it is not – the evidence and argument must nonetheless be excluded … its probative value would be far outweighed by its prejudicial effect,” his lawyers argued. “This is especially true given that trial will take place in Washington, DC, where the U.S. Capitol is located, and because images and commentary about the attack, and the subsequent actions of the Select Committee, have saturated the local (and national) media.”

The Department of Justice also filed a 17-page motion arguing the court should ban Bannon creating "a circus atmosphere at trial."

Attorney Tristan Snell, who prosecuted the case against Trump University for the state of New York, posted three "face with tears of joy" emoji in response to Bannon's filing.

"Steve Bannon has asked the federal judge overseeing his criminal trial to ban any mention of January 6 during the trial. So in his trial for refusing to comply with his subpoena to testify before the January 6 committee -- he wants no mention of January 6," he wrote.

Bannon trial is scheduled to begin on July 18.

